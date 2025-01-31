M’sian businessman uses 2 helicopters to ferry family home & avoid CNY congestion

Malaysian businessman uses 2 helicopters to avoid CNY traffic

A Malaysian businessman became a local “legend” after he used not one, but two helicopters to ferry his family home to avoid the infamous Chinese New Year (CNY) traffic jam.

According to China Press, locals even flocked to see the two helicopters land on a field in Bahau on Thursday (30 Jan) — the second day of CNY.

Businessman flies home in helicopter

The Malaysian news site reported that in previous years, the businessman and his family would fly home in a helicopter on the second day of CNY.

However, what made things unusual this year, was the inclusion of a second helicopter.

The pair of helicopters landed in Bahau at about 11am on Thursday (30 Jan).

As the helicopters touched down, crowds gathered outside the gated grass field, seemingly to catch the local “legend”.

Many of them also had their phones out to commemorate the moment.

Avoiding CNY congestion

The businessman reportedly deployed helicopters to avoid CNY congestion.

According to The Star, multiple highways in Malaysia experienced massive congestion as Malaysians returned to their hometown for CNY.

To ease traffic flow, Malaysian authorities have even resorted to activating smart lanes along expressways.

Last week, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued an advisory for Singaporeans headed to Johor for CNY. Authorities expect heavy traffic to persist till Sunday (2 Feb).

Featured image adapted from China Press.