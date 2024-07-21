‘Hello Kitty is not a cat’: Sanrio reveals beloved character’s true identity on its 50th birthday

Sanrio clarifies Hello Kitty’s true identity on character’s 50th birthday

Japanese entertainment company Sanrio is known for its adorable animated characters. And despite the more recent Cinamoroll and Kuromi gaining popularity in the past few years, one of its earlier characters, Hello Kitty, remains iconic.

On Thursday (18 July), Sanrio’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Management Jill Koch reiterated that Hello Kitty is not actually a cat, but a human child.

This revelation sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many fans finding it hard to accept Hello Kitty’s true identity.

She’s is a human girl from London

“Hello Kitty is not a cat. She’s actually a little girl,” said Koch in an interview with Today.

According to Koch, she was born and raised in the suburbs of London with her parents and twin sister, Mimmy. She also noted that the character weighs three apples and is five apples tall.

Interestingly, there is an actual cat in the world of Hello Kitty—Hello Kitty’s pet, Charmmy Kitty, a white Persian who looks like her owner but has a more cat-like character.

Character’s identity was revealed in 2014

This is not the first time that Sanrio has revealed the character’s real identity.

In 2014, the company revealed that Hello Kitty is a “British schoolgirl named Kitty White who lives just outside London,” as reported by BBC.

Additionally, anthropologist Christine Yano, who wrote a book about the Sanrio character, told the LA Times, “She’s never depicted on all fours. She walks and sits like a two-legged creature.”

On why the Japanese animated character is British, Ms Yano said it was due to the popularity of British culture in Japan during the 1970s.

Fans in denial about character’s true identity

Following the Today Show interview, fans on social media expressed their surprise regarding their beloved character’s true identity.

Many said that despite the revelation, the character will always be a cat to them.

