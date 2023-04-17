Death Of S’pore Helper Linked To Covid-19 Vaccination, Family Receives S$225K In Financial Assistance

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Death Of Filipino Helper 4 Days After Covid-19 Vaccination A Medical Misadventure

The state coroner has found that the death of a Filipino helper in Singapore was likely related to the Covid-19 vaccination.

She passed away four days after her booster jab.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the state coroner ruled her death a medical misadventure on Friday (14 Apr).

The cause of death was determined to be myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

This can cause the heart to become weak and make pumping blood more difficult. It is also known to be a rare side effect of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Helper hospitalised a day after Covid-19 vaccination, died 4 days later

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the deceased was 43-year-old Ontal Charlene Vargas.

MOH shared in the press release that Ms Vargas took her booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine on 9 Dec 2021.

She began experiencing shortness of breath and tightness in the chest and was admitted to the hospital the day after.

Unfortunately, she passed away on 13 Dec 2021.

Family receives financial assistance of S$225,000

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda found that Ms Vargas’ death was likely to be related to the Covid-19 jab she took, “on the balance of probabilities”.

He thus ruled it a medical misadventure.

In January 2023, Ms Vargas’ family applied for the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP).

An independent clinical panel reviewed their application and determined that her passing was probably related to the vaccine.

The VIFAP hence extended a one-time financial assistance of S$225,000 to her family back in the Philippines, said MOH.

ST notes that this is the maximum amount that someone can receive under this programme.

Myocarditis remains rare in those who have taken Covid-19 vaccine

The press release highlighted that myocarditis remains rare among those who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

So far, the National Vaccination Programme has administered over 17 million doses of the vaccines in Singapore.

Myocarditis in those who have taken their jabs remains rare, at 0.0001% for the bivalent vaccines and 0.0011% for the primary monovalent vaccines, said MOH.

The majority of myocarditis cases reported after vaccination are also mild and generally respond well to treatment.

Since 2021, MOH has been advising people to avoid strenuous physical activity or exercise for two weeks after their jabs.

This decreases the risk of post-vaccine myocarditis.

If you experience chest discomfort, abnormal heartbeats, or any other symptoms after vaccination, you should seek medical attention immediately.

