S’pore woman urgently seeks S$23K in donations for helper with daughter diagnosed with aneurysm

A woman in Singapore is urgently raising one million Philippine pesos (S$23,072) in funds for her helper, whose daughter was diagnosed with an aneurysm this week.

An aneurysm is a bulging blood vessel that, if burst, can lead to death.

Andreana Tay posted on social media on Sunday (2 June) about her helper of 11 years, Joanalyn Costales, who had to take an emergency flight back to the Philippines.

Ms Tay said her helper, whom she affectionately calls ‘kakak’, has been taking care of her family, including her sister who has autism, for over 10 years.

Her helper’s daughter, Angel, had recently been diagnosed with an aneurysm.

Ms Tay said she considers Angel a younger sister.

Angel, who is 20 and studying for a degree in nursing, had complained to her mum about having constant headaches before throwing up and then fainting.

She is currently in a coma.

Because Angel requires extensive treatment and care, Ms Tay said “the financial burden of medical expenses” has become overwhelming for her family.

She said: “In an effort to alleviate some of this financial strain, we have launched a fundraising campaign to raise funds for her daughter’s medical bills.”

Ms Tay noted that Angel’s daily hospital charges are 30,000 pesos (S$700). “With only S$2,000 raised so far, their financial burden is overwhelming.”

As such, Ms Tay has started a crowdfund on Give.Asia to raise the medical expenses needed for Angel.

She has set the goal of one million pesos, or S$23,072. As of the time of writing, donors have raised S$17,326.

Ms Tay promised an update as well as how they’d use the funds later.

