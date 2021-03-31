Indonesian Helper Complained Of Dizziness Before Fall From Height

A domestic helper from Indonesia passed away in the hospital on Monday (29 Mar) after a fall from height while apparently wiping windows at Block 464 Upper Serangoon Road.

On that day at around 4.53pm, the 26-year-old reportedly fell from an open window on the 6th floor of the flat where she worked.

Prior to the incident, she’d apparently complained of dizziness to a friend who worked on the same floor in another unit.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helper complained of dizziness before fall

The deceased helper was identified as Pipit from Indonesia by Lianhe Wanbao.

This was the helper’s first job overseas, and she’d been working for around 6 months, taking care of a 75-year-old ah ma who lives alone and gets around with the help of a wheelchair.

Another Indonesian helper who worked in another unit on the same floor told Lianhe Wanbao that Pipit’s employer suddenly told her that Pipit had passed on.

She was particularly shocked by the news.

When Lianhe Wanbao interviewed her, she shared in between tears that 12 minutes before the incident, Pipit had sent her a text, complaining of dizziness and headache.

However, the helper did not see the text immediately.

It was only when she saw police officers downstairs that she found out that the deceased had met with an accident.

Employer heard cries for help

The helper’s employer, Madam Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that she’d heard Pipit cry out for her twice before the incident, at around 4pm.

However, by the time she got to the kitchen with her walking stick, Pipit was nowhere to be seen.

Nor was she in the storeroom or toilet.

After the fall, the deceased was allegedly lying in a pool of blood on the ground. Apparently, the kitchen window of the 6th floor was open.

A member of the public came across the scene and alerted the police immediately.

Pronounced dead in hospital

SCDF personnel arrived at the scene and conveyed her to Sengkang General Hospital in an unconscious state, but was sadly pronounced dead in hospital.

She’d passed away from her injuries.

Madam Chen’s children, who’d employed Pipit to take care of her, told Shin Min Daily News that they will contact the helper’s agency, as well as the embassy, to settle her funeral arrangements.

May helper rest in peace

The circumstances which led to Pipit passing on are still under investigation.

MS News is saddened to hear of Pipit’s death and we offer our condolences to her family and loved ones.

Cleaning flat windows should be done under supervision, and the exterior shouldn’t be cleaned unless they meet safety criteria.

This can prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

