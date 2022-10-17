S’pore Helper Caught Spiking Baby’s Milk With Panadol, Employers Call The Police

Police Investigating Case Of Helper Putting Medication In Baby’s Milk

When a couple employed a helper to take care of their newborn son, the last thing they expected was for their child to come to harm.

But they caught the helper abusing the son via CCTV footage.

The couple talked to the helper and reminded her that her job was to take care of their son, but they did not impose any punishment.

Then, after they saw that the boy wasn’t gaining weight even after months, they suspected something was up.

Eventually, they found that the helper spiked the boy’s milk with medicine.

She was sent back to the agency, and the police were informed. Investigations are ongoing.

Helper caught abusing son on CCTV footage

The employer, Mr Lin, told Shin Min Daily News that when the 27-year-old helper from Myanmar was hired in Aug 2021, she displayed a good attitude and performance at work.

But in mid-December last year, he saw through CCTV footage that she slapped his 3-month-old son on his head when he was crying.

Mr Lin then questioned the helper about the incident, reminding her that her job was to take care of his child.

The employers did not punish her for the incident, But they caught her abusing her son again two months later by dragging his arm from one end of the crib to the other.

Helper spiked milk with medicine

Mr Lin also noticed that his son’s weight stopped increasing in March and April this year.

Suspecting something amiss, he went through the CCTV footage and discovered that the helper had spiked the child’s milk with medicine.

While feeding her son, the helper opened the cabinet and took out a pill, then started shaking the milk bottle.

She then walked towards a blind spot of the CCTV before seemingly spiking the drink.

“The blood test report came out fine, but he was much thinner than other children of the same age, and I was worried that his development would be affected,” the father told Shin Min Daily News.

He spotted her doing this on 12 May, and called the police the same day.

The helper then admitted to police that she’d been putting Panadol in the boy’s milk, and that it was not the first time she’d done so. However, she said it was not a common occurrence.

She also claimed to have placed a pill from Myanmar into the milk, said to boost one’s appetite.

Hundreds of pills in helper’s drawers

Mrs Lin, the boy’s mother, had actually discovered that the helper was stashing hundreds of pills in her drawer as far back as August last year.

Besides Panadol, there were dozens of flu and cough medicine in the drawer.

At first, Mr Lin did not think anything of this discovery, thinking the helper was taking them because she would feel unwell.

But he never expected that she’d use her pills to spike his child’s milk.

As the couple has to work, they’ve hired a new helper to take care of their son.

This time, they’ll monitor her more closely.

Police confirmed that they had received a report and that the case is under investigation.

Featured image adapted from xframe and Shin Min Daily News.