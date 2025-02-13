Domestic helper in S’pore jailed for pinching non-verbal toddler multiple times before bed

Domestic helper jailed 23 days for pinching autistic toddler

A 32-year-old Indonesian domestic helper in Singapore has been sentenced to jail after assaulting a child under her care.

While attempting to put the three-year-old toddler to sleep, the helper, who goes by the name Widiyanti, pinched her repeatedly.

Her actions left bruises on the left thigh of the young girl, who is non-verbal and autistic.

Widiyanti was given a 23-day jail sentence on 12 Feb for her crime.

Helper pinched child when she refused to sleep

The child’s mother hired the Indonesian domestic helper in Sep 2024 to care for her daughter, who had been diagnosed with autism and global developmental delay.

The court heard that the mother had also enrolled her daughter in a childcare centre.

She assigned Widiyanti to oversee the child at the childcare centre due to her developmental challenges.

Around 1pm on 20 Nov 2024, the helper was at the childcare centre attempting to soothe the girl to sleep during nap time.

The accused was able to get the victim to sit in her cot, but the victim resisted falling asleep.

“The victim repeatedly sat up straight, tossed and turned, and tried to engage with the accused despite her efforts to put the victim to sleep. This continued for about 15 minutes,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim.

Widiyanti then pinched the toddler’s left thigh three times in an attempt to make her fall asleep.

The prosecutor stated that the child eventually became more cooperative and nodded off.

Mother confronted helper about bruises

Around 8pm that same day, the mother noticed bruises on her daughter’s thigh and confronted Widiyanti, who admitted to her actions.

The helper was arrested the following day after the mother reported the incident to the police.

For assaulting the child, the court could have jailed Widiyanti for up to six years and imposed a fine.

