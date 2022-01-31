48-Year-Old Helper From Indonesia Passes Away In Telok Blangah Fire

Many were shocked when multiple fires broke out on Saturday (29 Jan) night, including one at a Telok Blangah HDB block.

During the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) rescue efforts, they found a woman unconscious in the unit above the fire.

It was later revealed that the woman was 48-year-old Koimatun Achmad Ali, affectionately known as Emma.

Image courtesy of Kevin Ho

After being conveyed to the hospital, the Indonesian helper succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

Now, her employer is seeking funds for her repatriation and funeral expenses.

Helper lived in unit above Telok Blangah fire

On Saturday (29 Jan), Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise residents were awoken by an inferno engulfing the block in smoke plumes.

Source

According to the SCDF, the fire had started at a 10th-floor unit.

Emma, who resides in the unit directly above, was found unconscious by SCDF officers.

Speaking to MS News, Kevin Ho, a friend of Emma’s employer, shared that she was alone in the flat. Her employer, Mimy, was in Malaysia at that time.

Emma was rescued from the flat, and paramedics conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her. She was then conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Unfortunately, that same night, Emma couldn’t make it out alive.

Fundraiser for her repatriation

Emma is survived by her 17-year-old daughter, sister, and elderly parents. She had not seen her family since the pandemic hit.

Hoping to ease the burden on her family, Ho set up a fundraiser to fund Emma’s funeral and repatriation expenses.

All remaining funds would be transferred in full to her family members.

To date, $19,635 has been raised thanks to the generous donation of 356 people.

Source

With 28 days to go, Ho hopes to raise $30,000 via the fundraiser.

He shared that arrangements have been made with the undertaker. They are currently speaking to the Indonesian embassy about Emma’s repatriation.

Hopefully, she will be on her way back to her hometown in Semarang, Java, by Tuesday (1 Feb).

Employer hopes to help Emma one last time

Emma had been working in Singapore for 4 years. She spent most of her time with her employer, Mimy.

Ho and Mimy informed Emma’s family back home about her unfortunate demise. The conversation was not easy, and it broke their hearts too.

Mimy shared with MS News that Emma was very proud of her daughter and would often share stories of her.

When news broke that the fire was supposedly started as a prank, Mimy felt especially wronged for Emma.

In the face of her untimely death, Mimy hopes to raise funds and make one last contribution to Emma as her employer.

Ho elaborated that Mimy also incurred huge losses after her house was wrecked by the fire. Despite that, she had been focused on helping to settle Emma’s matters.

Help Emma’s family by donating

Emma travelled far from her home to work here and provide for her family. It is regrettable that her life was claimed by such an incident.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences. Our hearts go out to her loved ones.

If you’d like to help ease their burdens as they grieve the tragic loss of a beloved family member, you can donate here.

Featured image courtesy of Kevin Ho and Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.