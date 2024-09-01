Lane-splitting motorcyclist hits pedestrian crossing Henderson Road, netizens debate who’s at fault

Motorcyclist collides with pedestrian at Henderson Road

A motorcyclist lane-splitting between rows of stationary cars ended up colliding with a pedestrian crossing Henderson Road.

The accident allegedly occurred on 29 Aug at 6.20pm at Henderson Road just after passing over the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

A video posted on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed the line-splitting motorcyclist’s perspective as the accident occurred.

On the two-lane road, two long lines of cars had stopped for a presumed red light at the intersection ahead.

The filming motorcyclist lane-split between the cars to move ahead.

However, as they were approaching a bus stop, a pedestrian took the chance to cross the road while all the cars weren’t moving.

Lane-splitting motorcyclist falls over after Henderson Road crash

Failing to notice the scooter in time, she stepped into its path and collided with the moving motorcycle.

Both rider and pedestrian were knocked to the ground. Fortunately for both of them, the scooter wasn’t travelling at high speeds.

The crash broke off a piece of the scooter.

As the light ahead turned green, the cars pulled off around them with the motorists staring at the accident.

A couple from a black car pulled into the bus stop area and got out to help, as did the pedestrian who got hit. The latter took back her earpieces, which had gotten snagged onto the scooter.

They then moved the scooter to the side of the road as the video ended.

Commenters blamed both sides

Netizens debated who was actually at fault for the accident.

Many pointed the finger at the pedestrian, saying she was blindly crossing the road.

Although some online called her a jaywalker, that term is defined as anyone crossing a road within 50 metres of a crossing zone. Since the bus stop is over 50 metres from the traffic light ahead, as seen on Google Maps, she is legally not a jaywalker.

Others instead blamed the motorcyclist for lane-splitting, calling it “dangerous”.

Lane-splitting for motorcycles is legal, as mentioned by Minister Shanmugam in Apr 2024, with defensive driving encouraged. It is also risky, with many examples of accidents involving lane-splitting motorcyclists.

Other commenters blamed both, some using harsh words to call out both sides.

