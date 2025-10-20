Heritage tree in Woodleigh cut down for public safety after significant decay found in trunk

Heritage tree in Woodleigh was over 60 years old & 29.4m in height

A towering heritage tree in Woodleigh has been cut down in the interests of public safety after significant decay was found in its trunk.

The tree’s demise was first noted in a post last Saturday (18 Oct) in the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group.

Netizen laments loss of Woodleigh heritage tree

The original poster lamented the loss of the tree, which was at Woodleigh Close, as it was “humongous”.

He “always looked at the tree in awe”, but now had to bid farewell to it.

In an update, he later explained that the tree had to be removed because its trunk was hollowed out by decay and posed a safety hazard.

Woodleigh heritage tree was 1 of S’pore’s largest roadside trees

According to the National Parks Board (NParks) website, the heritage tree was an Angsana (Pterocarpus indicus) and one of the largest roadside trees in Singapore.

Believed to be more than 60 years old, the tree towered over nearby blocks at a height of 29.4m.

It was previously saved from the axe through “extensive collaboration between agencies that saw the realignment of a larger drainage channel under the road surface”, NParks said.

‘Difficult decision’ made to remove tree

In response to queries from MS News, Mr Oh Cheow Sheng, Group Director of NParks’ Streetscape division, said the heritage tree had been regularly inspected every six months.

However, its most recent inspection in September revealed that the decay in its trunk had spread significantly, compromising its structural integrity.

As it was located beside a busy road and footpath, this presented a potential risk to public safety, he added.

Thus, the “difficult decision” was made to remove it last Saturday in the interest of public safety.

New tree to be planted

The area will not be left empty, though — a new Angsana tree will be planted at the same location, Mr Oh said.

This is planned after NParks works with the relevant agencies to realign the cycling path that used to circle the tree.

The roadside green verge will also be reinstated, he added.

Featured image adapted from Swen Einhaus on Facebook and NParks.