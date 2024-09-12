Heroic bus driver swept away by raging flood after rescuing trapped road users in China

Heroic bus driver gets swept away by flash flood after rescuing trapped road users

A bus driver from Shaanxi, China, became a local hero after rescuing road users trapped in a flash flood, only to be swept away herself by the raging waters.

The dramatic rescue was captured on video by a passer-by and quickly shared on social media, earning her widespread praise from Chinese netizens.

Amid heavy rain, the bus driver, Wu Jiao, had stopped her bus at a red light while heading back to the terminal.

It was then she noticed a child struggling in the flood next to an electric bike.

Ms Wu parked her bus to block the bike from being carried away by the floodwaters and got out to help, aided by another woman.

Unfortunately, as she attempted to return to her bus, the floodwaters overwhelmed her, sweeping her into a nearby wooded area

Bus driver sent to hospital for treatment

Manager Wen of Weinan Huazhou District Bus Company told Da Wan News that after being swept away, Ms Wu made several attempts to cling to a tree.

She managed to grab onto one tree, but its trunk broke under the force of the water.

On her third attempt, she successfully held onto another tree.

A passing driver, noticing her perilous situation, contacted the bus company for assistance.

Ms Wu was subsequently rescued and taken to the hospital, where she received a tetanus shot for injuries described as “raw buttocks”.

Despite the severity of her condition, she chose to forgo further hospitalisation after the necessary medical care, returning home around midnight.

However, she reported developing a fever early the next morning.

Heroic bus driver is in company’s ‘Good People’ list

Ms Wu admitted that she felt no fear while rescuing others but became afraid once the floodwaters swept her away.

Nevertheless, she firmly believes that helping others is a duty, stating:

It’s our responsibility to support each other and assist those in need.

Ms Wu, born in the 1990s, has been employed by Huazhou Public Transportation Co., Ltd. since October 2019.

According to a spokesperson from the bus company, she is known for frequently performing acts of kindness and was honoured as a “Good Person of Huazhou” for her altruistic behaviour.

In 2022, Ms Wu was included in the “Huazhou Good People” list for her honesty and trustworthiness.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the company plans to formally recognise her heroic actions in the near future.

Featured image adapted from HK01.