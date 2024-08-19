Richie Jen fan saves boy drowning in sea, says Taiwanese star should be thanked

Richie Jen fan saves boy drowning in sea, says it’s thanks to his idol

On 10 Aug, a man named Liu Zhongpeng, who was visiting Dalian City in China, saved a boy from drowning in the sea.

However, when asked about his heroic act, he said that Taiwanese star Richie Jen should be the one to be thanked.

“If you want to thank someone, thank Richie Jen! If he hadn’t held a concert in Dalian, I wouldn’t have come,” said Mr Liu.

Mr Liu posted the video on Douyin about a week ago and it has since garnered over 30 million views, Liaoshen Evening News reported.

Man saves boy without hesitation

According to Mr Liu, he, his wife, and his daughter had travelled from Shenyang to Dalian to watch Richie Jen’s concert on 10 Aug.

As it was still early, they went to Dalian Golden Stone Beach Happy Coast in the afternoon.

His wife was taking a video of the father and daughter playing on the beach when they heard a cry for help.

Seeing a father and son struggling in the sea, Mr Liu rushed forward with no hesitation.

Because it was high tide and the waves were over one meter high, he was pushed back to shore several times.

However, Mr Liu persisted and eventually pulled the boy safely to shore.

“I still can’t forget the cry for help at that time. I didn’t think about anything else but to save people,” Mr Liu told Liaoshen Evening News.

Richie Jen gives heroic fan a gift

Many netizens left comments on Mr Liu’s post, tagging Richie Jen.

The video eventually reached the Taiwanese star, who sent a private message to Mr Liu on 13 Aug.

Richie Jen also posted a public message for Mr Liu on the platform on 14 Aug, saying:

Thank you to the brother who rescued people on the beach in Dalian! Please contact my staff, I have a gift for you!

The gift turned out to be an invitation to an upcoming concert.

Mr Liu did not expect to receive a gift from the Taiwanese star. Consequently, he commented on the video:

Helping others can really make you happy. Netizens say that I am a good person and good things will be rewarded. I didn’t expect it to come true so soon!

He added that he thought that Dailan would be the last time he would see the singer and said that he would definitely come to the concert.

Also read: Andy Lau pauses concert to check on wellbeing of fan who was carried out by security

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 柳忠鹏 on Douyin.