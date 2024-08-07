Andy Lau pauses concert to check on wellbeing of fan who was carried out by security

Andy Lau pauses concert to check on fan who was taken away by security

As part of his 2024 concert tour, world-renowned actor-singer Andy Lau is performing in multiple cities across Asia in the coming months.

In a recent concert in Nanjing on Monday (5 Aug), an overzealous fan rushed up to the stage to shake his hand. This was despite the fact that this was not allowed, as evidenced by the barrier separating the crowd from the stage.

This prompted the security to take the fan away.

However, the Heavenly King later immediately took a break from his concert to check in on the fan’s condition.

Banter taken seriously

According to reports by Chinese media, Lau had been speaking to the audience when the incident happened.

The 60-year-old superstar had joked about living until he’s 120 years old, which would mean he could spend 60 more years with his fans.

One fan then shouted, “Come down!”

In a reenactment of a scene from a classic Chinese comedy, Mr Lau jokingly retorted, “Come down? You should come at me!”

He then prepared to start his next song, but the fan took Mr Lau’s words seriously and dashed towards the stage.

The fan was seen clambering up the barrier between the audience and the stage and reaching out to the singer, presumably to shake his hand.

Lau, who is known for loving his fans, immediately put down the towel he was holding to grant the fan’s wish.

They shook hands for a few seconds before the concert security rushed in to move the fan away from the stage.

The video taken of the incident shows around 10 security officers lifting the fan off the floor and carrying him away from the stage.

Andy Lau pauses concert out of concern

Lau seemed worried that the fan was being forcefully carried, and speaking on the microphone in front of his fans, he asked the security to not carry him away “like that”.

“Let him slowly walk by himself,” the actor-singer said.

The fan was then led towards the back of the stage.

Concerned, Lau paused the concert while he went backstage to check on the situation.

He later returned to the stage after ensuring everything was okay. He also urged the fans to watch out for their safety and refrain from such behaviour.

Dutiful security

As videos of the incident started circulating on the internet, some netizens pointed out that Lau has always been very protective of his fans.

When a similar situation had happened at a concert in Chengdu back in 2oo7, Lau had become angry and jumped off the stage to protect his fan from security.

However, some netizens also pointed out that the security personnel were simply doing their job.

