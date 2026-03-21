M’sian arrested after 14kg of heroin found hidden in motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint

25 bundles containing heroin & other drugs found in motorcycle by ICA & CNB officers at Tuas Checkpoint

A 29-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested after about 14kg of heroin was found hidden in a motorcycle at Tuas Checkpoint.

He was one of two people arrested over two days earlier this week for separate attempts to smuggle drugs into Singapore at our land checkpoints, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Saturday (21 March).

M’sian-registered motorcycle checked at Tuas Checkpoint

In the rear box of the motorcycle, several black bundles were found. They were believed to contain controlled drugs.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) was immediately alerted, and its officers conducted further checks.

heroin, ‘Ic’ & ‘Ecstasy’ found in motorcycle

Eventually, 25 bundles were uncovered in the motorcycle. They contained about:

14kg of heroin

2.6kg of ‘Ice’

190g of ‘Ecstasy’

The Malaysian man was arrested and referred to CNB for further investigation.

Bundle found near groin of passenger at Woodlands Checkpoint

Just a day later, a Malaysian-registered vehicle was directed for enhanced checks at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (18 March).

A male passenger in the vehicle was searched and a bundle was found to be concealed along his waistline near his groin area.

It was believed to contain controlled drugs.

CNB officers were again immediately alerted and conducted further checks.

29-year-old S’porean arrested after cannabis found

The bundle ended up containing approximately 81g of cannabis, which was seized.

The search also turned up various drug paraphernalia in the man’s possession.

A 29-year-old male Singaporean was arrested and referred to CNB for further investigation.

According to CNB, trafficking a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

This applies whether the offender acts on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else, even if that other person is overseas.

Those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Death penalty possible for smuggling over 15g of heroin

According to CNB, importing or exporting drugs to or from Singapore is an offence under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

Offenders may face the death penalty when convicted of importing or exporting:

more than 15g of diamorphine/’pure heroin’

more than 250g of methamphetamine, or

more than 500g of cannabis

ICA is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure, it said.

Also read: 1,462g of heroin hidden in pet food packaging found in car entering S’pore via Woodlands Checkpoint

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Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.