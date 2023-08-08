22-Year-Old M’sian Man Found With 4.7kg Of Heroin At Woodlands Checkpoint, Investigations Ongoing

4.7kg Of Heroin Found In Car Boot At Woodlands Checkpoint, Man Arrested

On Saturday (5 Aug), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) found more than 4.7kg of heroin in the boot of a car arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The discovery led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Malaysian man who was travelling in the car.

The authorities are currently investigating the young man’s drug activities.

10 bundles of heroin weighing 4.7kg seized

In a press release today (8 Aug), the Central Narcotic Bureau (CNB) reported that the unnamed suspect was stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint by ICA officers on 5 Aug.

Upon conducting checks on his vehicle, the officers discovered a sack in the car’s boot containing ten bundles of heroin, weighing a total of 4,723g.

According to CNB, the drugs were worth over S$331,400 in total and could feed 2,240 heroin abusers for a week.

Under Singapore’s law, anyone caught trafficking more than 15g of heroin or diamorphine may face the death penalty.

But since investigations are ongoing, let’s refrain from speculating about the case until the authorities release official information.

Singapore’s low tolerance against drug trafficking

This isn’t the first time in recent history that the authorities have caught individuals for the illegal trafficking of controlled drugs.

In February, they arrested a man after seizing nearly 1kg of heroin in a drug raid in Punggol.

Last year, CNB found heroin in multiple drug raids and arrested several individuals.

More recently, Singapore sparked controversy over the execution of three inmates in the span of nine days, for the trafficking of diamorphine.

Despite the seemingly endless debate on the death penalty, Singapore has stuck to its principles and remained firm in its stance towards punishments for drug-related offences.

