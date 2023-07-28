S’pore Delivery Driver To Be Executed For Drug Trafficking, Third Execution In Just 2 Weeks

Singapore Delivery Driver To Face Execution On 3 Aug

The scheduling of execution for a delivery driver from Singapore marks the nation’s third execution in just two weeks.

In 2019, the high court found Mohamed Shalleh Abdul Latiff guilty of delivering drugs and sentenced him to the death penalty.

Singapore has scheduled Mohamed Shalleh’s execution for 3 Aug, according to the Transformative Justice Collective (TJC) on Facebook.

This week, Singapore executed a 56-year-old man for drug trafficking on Wednesday (26 July).

Additionally, a 45-year-old woman, Saridewi Djamani, is scheduled for execution today (28 July).

Arrested with three bundles of drugs in 2016

The Straits Times (ST) reported in 2019 that police first arrested Mohamed Shalleh in 2016.

On 11 Aug 2016, a Malaysian man handed three round, irregular bundles wrapped in brown paper to Mohamed Shalleh.

In exchange, he passed the man, Khairul Nizam Ramthan, the S$7,000 he had received from the arranger of the delivery.

Mohamed Shalleh, a delivery driver, then traveled by car to the delivery destination at Mei Ling Street. CNB officers who had tailed him arrested him there.

Meanwhile, the authorities arrested the Malaysian man at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Inside the bundles were around 54g of diamorphine, better known as heroin.

If found guilty, those who traffic over 15g of diamorphine face the death penalty per the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Claimed he believed he was delivering cigarettes

Throughout the trial, Mohamed Shalleh maintained that he believed he was delivering contraband cigarettes for his friend, ‘Bai’.

He claimed that he owed the latter over S$7,000 and that the delivery would offset some of his debt.

Furthermore, Mohamed Shalleh stated that he did not check the contents of the bundles as he trusted Bai.

However, the court cast doubt on the claim of strong trust.

High Court Judge Hoo Sheau Peng noted that Mohamed Shalleh did not know basic details about Bai, including his real name.

Singapore judge sentences man for execution in 2019

Mohamed Shalleh also alleged that he had left the bundles inside the plastic bag and did not see them.

However, CNB’s senior staff sergeant Tay Keng Chye testified that he found the bundles beside the plastic bag, exposed on the floorboard of the car.

Additionally, Justice Hoo said that the irregular shape should have raised suspicions.

Although Mohamed Shalleh insisted on his belief that repacking could have occurred, Justice Hoo pointed out that Bai had given specific instructions for two-and-a-half cartons of cigarettes.

She found it particularly unlikely that the delivery driver would have gone through with the deal without visually verifying the bundle’s contents.

In explaining her decision, Justice Hoo said that the accused failed to justify his high level of trust in Bai.

She was also “unpersuaded that he relied on the information allegedly given by Bai”.

Collective condemns the use of the death penalty

Though Mohamed Shalleh was sentenced in 2019, it was only recently reported that his execution has been scheduled for 3 Aug 2023.

The TJC, a criminal justice reform group, stated that this execution would mark the fifth of its kind this year.

The TJC firmly criticised the decision, saying: “TJC condemns, in the strongest terms, the state’s bloodthirsty streak. We demand an immediate moratorium on the use of the death penalty”.

Today (28 July), 45-year-old Saridewi Djamani is the first woman to be executed in Singapore since 2004.

