Hidden ‘brothel’ discovered in jungle opposite Kranji MRT, ‘sexy women’ charge S$20 per session

‘Sexy women’ allegedly soliciting clients near Kranji MRT Station

Heavily made-up and provocatively dressed “sexy women” have allegedly been soliciting clients for prostitution near Kranji MRT Station.

These wild claims surfaced after Shin Min Daily News received a tip-off from a reader named Mr Zhang, who claimed he was approached by one of these women when he was in the area.

He also observed these women engaging in conversations with migrant workers, which heightened his suspicions of illicit activity.

Man claims women solicited him for sex work

According to Mr Zhang, a 38-year-old car factory employee, he made this unexpected discovery while walking through the jungle trail opposite Kranji MRT Station last weekend.

When he approached a ditch, he noticed two tall “sexy women” in skirts standing at the entrance of the path beside it.

“As I walked by, they flirted with me and waved for me to come over,” Mr Zhang recalled. “It was clearly a solicitation.”

Mr Zhang added that he frequently sees migrant workers loitering around the area at night, leading him to believe that there may be a hidden ‘brothel’ in the jungle.

On Thursday (12 Sept) at around 9pm, a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the jungle trail to investigate these claims.

There, they spotted a migrant worker leaning against the railing, checking his phone, and glancing around as if waiting for someone.

The reporter noted that the ditch where the path begins is situated in a secluded area about 100m from the station, surrounded by dense vegetation.

‘Sexy women’ clarify they’re men in women’s clothing

About an hour later, the reporter returned to the scene.

This time, there were two individuals in low-cut tops and tight pants standing by the ditch with several migrant workers.

Soon after, one of these “sexy women” and a migrant worker disappeared into the bushes together.

Pretending to be a potential customer, the reporter approached the other “sexy woman” and asked if they offered ‘special services’.

Initially, she denied it, but later admitted that they do indeed cater to clients.

She also revealed that they are not women but “men dressed as women”.

When probed further, the “sexy woman” explained that they charge S$20 per session and provide condoms for free.

“We won’t provide our services without condoms,” she assured.

Used condoms litter hidden Kranji jungle ‘brothel’

Around 8am on Friday (13 Sept), the reporter revisited the jungle, aiming to locate the concealed ‘brothel’.

Approximately 60 to 70m down the trail, they found a secondary path and followed it for about 10m. This led them to the site.

Garbage was strewn across the area, including used tissues, beverage bottles, cans, and nearly a hundred used condoms.

In one corner, two waterproof plastic sheets and additional used condoms were found, suggesting this might be where the main activities take place.

Members of the public were understandably taken aback by this discovery.

One woman commented that while she was aware of illegal prostitution, she never thought there’d be a ‘brothel’ in the jungle.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.