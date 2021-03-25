Malaysian High Commission In Singapore Introduces Drop Box System In Response To Snaking Queues

The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore has come under the spotlight recently after long lines emerged outside the building, full of people waiting to renew or collect their passports.

Since then, they have suspended walk-in renewals.

Now, the high commission has recently implemented a new dropbox system, allowing those who are unable to make their appointments online to drop off their info in the box.

However, you may want to take note that the box is reportedly only for successful online applications – with an official receipt issued – before 20-21 Feb 2021.

Malaysia High Commission introduces drop box system

Announcing the new dropbox system on Facebook, the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore said the immigration office will only accept appointments made online via this portal.

However, some people are unable to make an appointment despite being notified that their online applications have been successfully processed.

Those in this situation may drop their “RESIT RASMI” – or “official receipt” into the box placed in front of the guardhouse.

Applicants are also advised to write down their email address and Singapore contact number on the form.

Several comments noted that the box is for successful online applications made before 20-21 Feb 2021.

Also useful for those who are unable to renew passports online

The dropbox system is also useful for another group of applicants — those who are unable to renew their passports online.

For these applicants, the high commission advises them to fill in their personal details and place them in the box. Such information includes:

Name

Malaysia identity card number

Email address

Singapore contact number

Applicants who are aged below 12 should also include their birth certificate – AKA ‘Borang H’ – number.

Those with queries can reach out to the Malaysian mission at singapore@imi.gov.my.

Hope the new system will ease long queues

We’re heartened that the Malaysian High Commission took swift steps in addressing the queue problem.

Let’s hope the new drop box system would put an end to the snaking queues outside the building in Singapore.

After all, lining up by the road isn’t just torturous given our sweltering weather, but is equally dangerous too.

