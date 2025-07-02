5 luxury cars set on fire outside M’sia home, results in S$485K damage

Four men allegedly torch five high-end cars in arson attack at gated community in Selangor

In the early hours of Tuesday (1 July), four unidentified men allegedly set fire to five high-end luxury cars in Selangor.

The incident took place in a quiet gated community in Taman Saujana Putra, Kuala Langat.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (SFRD) said that it received a distress call at 6.44am and immediately dispatched six firefighters from the Telok Panglima Garang station.

According to SFRD assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis, five luxury cars parked outside a Class A two-storey terrace house were almost completely destroyed, with 90% damage, reports Free Malaysia Today.

The victim’s and his neighbour’s properties were also affected, one with 10% damage and the other with 5% damage.

The total cost of damages is estimated to be RM1.6 million (S$485,000).

Vehicles set on fire while owner was away

Kuala Langat District Police Chief Superintendent Akmalrizal said police received a separate report at 6.45am and immediately launched an investigation.

The vehicles are reportedly owned by a Muslim Indian man in his twenties who works as a legal assistant at a Klang law firm.

He was not home at the time of the incident, and neither was his family, according to Malaysian news outlet Kwong Wah.

Initial findings suggest that four unidentified suspects intentionally set fire to the cars. The blaze subsequently spread and caused damage to the front of the victim’s and his neighbour’s houses.

According to Chief Akmalrizal, the unit was a rented property located within a guarded residential area, implying the suspects acted with clear intent.

Police believe the motive may be linked to a personal dispute, though they ruled out loan shark involvement.

Manhunt for four suspects underway

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire, which carries up to 14 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Authorities are actively tracking down the suspects. They have urged the public not to spread speculation or unverified information that could interfere with the investigation.

Also read: House in M’sia set on fire by loan sharks, but they got the wrong address



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Free Malaysia Today and Kwong Wah.