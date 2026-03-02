Valuables missing after suspected housebreaking at Hillview Crescent, police appeal for information

Police vehicles seen in Hillview after suspected housebreaking

Valuables have been reported missing after a suspected housebreaking at a residence along Hillview Crescent.

The police are investigating and have appealed for information from the public over the incident.

Police called to Hillview in early hours over suspected housebreaking

An 8world News reader told the broadcaster that several police Special Operations Command (SOC) vehicles were lined up along Hillview Avenue on Monday (2 March) morning.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 3.50am on Monday (2 March).

The location was a residence along Hillview Crescent, which is a landed property estate next to a forested area of Bukit Gombak Hill.

Valuable missing from Hillview residence

Some valuables were reported missing from the premises, according to preliminary investigations.

The police are thus investigating a suspected case of housebreaking, SPF said.

Police appeal to public for information

SPF advised members of the public to contact the police if they have information relating to this incident.

They may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information received by the police will be kept strictly confidential.

SPF also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the police immediately.

2 homes targeted in Upper Thomson in February

The incident comes after a man allegedly entered a landed home along Marigold Drive, in the Upper Thomson area, without permission on 21 Feb.

This was not the only recent attempted housebreaking in the area, as a similar incident took place in Taman Permata on 17 Feb, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Both landed homes are along Upper Thomson Road and near the forested Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

International criminal syndicates have reportedly been breaking into landed properties in Singapore, stealing millions in cash and valuables.

Last year, four Chinese nationals were arrested for allegedly scouting private homes in Bukit Timah for burglary.

Also read: Man allegedly breaks into Mountbatten flat but steals nothing, gets charged with housebreaking

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.