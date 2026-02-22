Police looking for suspect who allegedly entered home in Upper Thomson without permission

Suspect who allegedly entered home in Upper Thomson left before the police arrived

The police are looking for a suspect who allegedly entered a landed property along Upper Thomson Road without permission.

The incident took place at the residential estate along Marigold Drive on Saturday (21 Feb) night.

Police called after person allegedly entered Upper Thomson home

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 9.40pm on 21 Feb.

When they arrived, officers established that a person had allegedly entered the home without permission.

The suspect left before the police had arrived.

Police including Gurkhas search area for suspect

A resident of the estate told Shin Min Daily News that they had been chatting with friends and relatives outside their house after a Chinese New Year gathering when they observed police vehicles patrolling the area.

Reporters from the Chinese daily who arrived at the scene at about 1am saw three red police Special Operations Command (SOC) vehicles and two police motorcycles parked along Upper Thomson Road.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that besides SOC personnel, Gurkhas were also deployed to search the nearby jungle for the suspect.

Man believed to have entered home by climbing over wall

Reporters eventually located the affected residence and spoke with a man who claimed to be a friend of the homeowner.

He said that the homeowner, a woman, had spotted a man who was believed to have climbed over her wall into her backyard.

The man fled after she screamed, and the police were called.

When asked whether anything had gone missing from the property, the friend replied that he did not know the details.

Police appeal to public for information

SPF said efforts to trace the suspect are underway, and police investigations are ongoing.

It advised members of the public with information relating to this incident to contact the police via its hotline at 1800-255-0000 or online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

The police also advised residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the police immediately.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.