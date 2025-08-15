4 Chinese nationals arrested after ‘scoping’ Bukit Timah homes for break-in

4 men allegedly scoping out Bukit Timah homes for burglary arrested, brought back to scene for case reconstruction

Four Chinese nationals who were allegedly scouting private homes in Bukit Timah earlier this month have been brought back to the scene by police for a case reconstruction.

They were arrested after a 12-hour operation when patrol officers reportedly spotted them behaving suspiciously in the residential area near Holland Road.

Allegedly ‘scoping’ private homes before arrest

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the four men — aged between 36 and 41 — were allegedly in the neighbourhood last Friday (8 Aug) night to identify homes to break into.

They allegedly entered Singapore earlier that day and were looking for a property to burglarise.

At about 8pm, patrol officers spotted several suspicious-looking men, who then fled into nearby forested areas.

Police launched a large-scale manhunt. This involved officers from the Clementi Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre, Police Intelligence Department, Gurkha Contingent, Special Operations Command, and the Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Command.

One suspect was caught immediately, and a second was arrested in the forest a couple of hours later, SMDN reported.

The third suspect was nabbed that night at a shopping centre in Clementi, and the last one was arrested the following morning at a hotel in Geylang.

Police seized suspected housebreaking tools, including screwdrivers, spanners, gloves, shoes, dark clothing, and over S$400 in cash.

Suspects brought to King Albert Park & Laurel Wood Avenue

On Thursday (14 Aug) morning, the four men were escorted in pairs to different locations for case reconstruction.

At about 10am, 38-year-old He Jiao (names transliterated from Chinese) and 36-year-old Zhou Qifa were taken to the Rail Corridor near King Albert Park. Both were handcuffed and wore white shirts, dark trousers, and clear slippers.

Observers saw them looking towards the forest, presumably indicating possible routes or actions taken on the night of the alleged offence.

About an hour later, the other two suspects — 41-year-old Yang Chao and 36-year-old Zhou Yinggui — were brought to Laurel Wood Avenue, near Greenleaf Forest, where some clothing items had reportedly been found.

They, too, were in white shirts and dark trousers, and stayed for only a few minutes before being taken away.

Bukit Timah area saw at least 3 housebreaking cases from April to July

Police believe the men were targeting private residences in the Holland Road area of Bukit Timah.

From April to July this year, at least three housebreaking incidents were reported in the neighbourhood.

Last December, two burglars allegedly climbed through a window of a home in nearby Greenleaf View, The Straits Times reported. They took valuables worth over S$17,000.

Police arrested the suspects within six hours.

