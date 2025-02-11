84-year-old woman runs over & kills 86-year-old in Japan, claims she mistook victim for stray dog

84-year-old woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run, claims she mistook 86-year-old victim for stray dog

An 84-year-old woman in Japan has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident that killed an 86-year-old pedestrian.

She later claimed she believed she had struck a large stray dog instead of a person.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday evening (9 Feb) on a national highway in Minamiboso, Chiba Prefecture.

Elderly driver hits elderly pedestrian

The 84-year-old driver struck the 86-year-old victim as the latter was crossing a pedestrian crossing without traffic signals just before 6.30pm.

Instead of stopping to offer help or report the accident, the driver fled the scene.

Passersby later discovered the elderly woman unconscious and called emergency services.

She was transported to the hospital but succumbed to a subarachnoid haemorrhage (a type of bleeding in the brain) and other head injuries.

Police use dashcam footage & debris to arrest suspect

Authorities launched an investigation and used security camera footage, dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle, and car parts left at the scene to identify the suspect.

She was arrested and is now facing charges of hit-and-run and negligent driving resulting in death.

During questioning, the driver admitted to causing the accident but denied knowing she had hit a person.

“There’s no doubt that I caused the accident,” she said. “But I thought I had hit a large stray dog.”

Featured image adapted from TBS News and TV Asahi.