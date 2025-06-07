Elderly hoarder lives alone in heavily cluttered Bedok Reservoir flat, showers at coffee shop

78-year-old hoarder lives in Bedok Reservoir flat piled to the ceiling with items

The Bedok Reservoir flat of an elderly man is so heavily cluttered that he has to take showers at the coffee shop downstairs.

His situation was highlighted in a Facebook post by charity organisation Helping Joy, which is appealing for donations to help him.

No clear place to walk in Bedok Reservoir flat, it’s also infested with cockroaches

According to photos shared by Helping Joy, the man known as Uncle Lim has accumulated a large number of items over the years.

His flat is so cluttered that there is no clear place to walk, with items piled up almost to the ceiling.

Entry to the kitchen is also almost totally blocked.

The hoarding is a fire safety hazard, with previous cases of fatalities resulting from fires in units where hoarders reside.

The flat is also infested with cockroaches, posing a health hazard to Uncle Lim and his neighbours.

Charity appeals for donations to help Bedok Reservoir hoarder

Volunteers from Helping Joy plan to help Uncle Lim by decluttering and cleaning his flat, and giving it a fresh coat of paint, as well as providing him with new furniture and appliances.

They have appealed for donations of cash, furniture and appliances, or volunteers.

Those who donate S$100 or more are eligible for a 250% tax deduction. Interested parties may send the charity a message on their Facebook account.

Bedok Reservoir hoarder worried of having nothing

Reporters from Shin Min Daily News visited the flat in Block 704 Bedok Reservoir Road and found that its front door was partially blocked by a mountain of items.

One had to step on top of the pile to enter the flat.

Uncle Lim, 78, told them that he could not find a job during the Covid-19 pandemic, so he picked up items to sell.

They accumulated bit by bit, and he became reluctant to sell them, he said.

He has gotten into disputes with neighbours due to the clutter, and the authorities have already thrown out four buckets of items and cleared the items outside his flat.

He’s worried that the volunteers, who were due to come the next day, would “throw away everything” and would not give him any of the items they promised, adding:

If everything is thrown away, then I will have nothing. I’m reluctant to part with my stuff, and afraid I won’t be able to find the things I need.

He showers at coffee shop

A 78-year-old neighbour named Peng Defa (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that he has seen Uncle Lim heading to the coffee shop downstairs to use the toilet and shower.

He would take about 10 minutes each time, he said.

This was confirmed by an employee of the coffee shop, who had their supervisor let him do so as they took pity on him.

He lives alone but has family

Despite living alone, Uncle Lim has children and grandchildren, said Mr Peng.

During Chinese New Year, his daughter-in-law and grandson stood outside his flat to wish him a Happy New Year, the neighbour added.

But they left after doing so and did not enter the unit.

