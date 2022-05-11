Bukit Merah Hokkien Mee Stall To Close Down Due To Rising Costs & Labour Shortage

Yang Zhou Fried Hokkien Mee In Bukit Merah To Close After 36 Years

Operating a food and beverage enterprise is never an easy feat, but it seems to be getting even more challenging.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen the closure of several old-school hawker stalls for various reasons, such as rising costs and manpower issues.

Unfortunately, a Hokkien mee stall in Bukit Merah will soon join this list of shuttered businesses as they will be closing permanently in end-July after operating for 36 years.

In an interview, the stallowners cited soaring food prices and manpower issues as reasons for the imminent closure.

Hokkien mee stall closing in Bukit Merah run by couple in their 70s

According to Shin Min Daily News, Yang Zhou Fried Hokkien Mee, located along Bukit Merah Lane 1, will cease operations on 30 Jul.

The popular stall is run by Mr Lim Bo Si and Madam Huang Bao Dong, a couple in their 70s who will be retiring after the stall’s closure.

Speaking to 8 DAYS, Mr Lim shared that the cost of ingredients and other expenses surged sharply in recent times. This includes the price of cooking oil, which increased by 100%.

This presented a conundrum as many of their customers are retired seniors. Hence, they may not be able to afford the noodles if the stallowners raise their prices.

The couple was also unable to find a suitable candidate to take over the business. According to them,

One couldn’t even fry an egg. Another one was scared to pick up a prawn.

Additionally, Madam Huang is apparently suffering from knee issues and has difficulties standing for long hours.

Before moving to Bukit Merah in 2016, Yang Zhou Fried Hokkien Mee was situated along Beo Crescent for three decades. Due to its previous location, the stall is still fondly known as Famous Beo Crescent Hokkien Sotong Mee.

5-minute drive from Queenstown MRT Station

The stall’s Hokkien mee is of the dry variant and is perfumed with wok hei. The accompanying chilli sauce is also a hit among customers.

If you’re a fan of the stall’s Hokkien mee or would like to give it a try before they close for good, here are the deets:

Yang Zhou Fried Hokkien Mee

Address: 127 Bukit Merah Lane 1, Singapore 150127

Opening hours: 7.30am-3.15pm (Mon-Sat)

Nearest MRT: Queenstown Station

The stall is located opposite Alexandra Hospital and is a five-minute drive from Queenstown MRT Station.

May their Hokkien mee live on in the minds of customers

It’s always sad to hear about a well-loved stall with rich heritage and history closing for good.

Nevertheless, we’re sure that the stall and their Hokkien mee will live on in the minds of customers who patronised them over the past three decades.

If you know anyone who’s a fan of the stall, let them know so they are aware of the imminent closure and can plan their trip down as well.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.