Long Feng Prawn Mee In Tampines To Close On 27 Feb

One of the joys of living in a mature estate is the abundance of food gems scattered around the neighbourhood.

However, residents in Tampines will soon be bidding farewell to a beloved prawn mee stall this Sunday (27 Feb).

Source

Having operated for the past 33 years, the 67-year-old hawker running Long Feng Prawn Mee (龙凤虾面) thanked old customers for their patronage over the years.

Prawn mee stall in Tampines closing due to rising rent & manpower shortage

According to Shin Min Daily News, Long Feng Prawn Mee opened in 1989 and was first located in Clementi.

After staying there for 18 years, the stall shifted to a coffee shop in Bedok North for 4 years before moving to its current location at Block 915 Tampines Street 91.

Source

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, 67-year-old Ms Lin – who runs Long Feng Prawn Mee – shared that her previous relocations were due to disagreement with the respective coffee shop management.

This was apparently the case at her current location too, where there was a change in ownership.

Citing an increase in rent and manpower shortage, Ms Lin recently made the difficult decision to retire.

Long queue since announcing imminent closure

After news emerged about the stall’s imminent closure, snaking queues have formed almost every day.

Source

According to Ms Lin, she has been selling about 200 bowls of noodles daily over the last few days.

Though this meant more work for her, she’s happy to do so as long as customers are able to have a taste of her noodles before the closure.

Source

As the chapter on her prawn mee stall comes to an end, Ms Lin said she’s retiring with a tinge of reluctance.

She also thanked customers for their support over the years and said they’re akin to old friends.

Open till noon on 27 Feb

Long Feng Prawn Mee’s will be operating until noon on Sunday (27 Feb). If you plan on heading down to try Ms Lin’s noodles for one last time, here are the deets:

Long Feng Prawn Mee (龙凤虾面)

Address: 915 Tampines Street 91, Singapore 520898

Opening hours: Morning till 12pm—may close earlier on some days

Nearest MRT: Tampines West Station

Apart from prawn mee, the stall also offers other noodle dishes like lor mee and laksa.

Always sad to learn about hawker gems closing

It’s always saddening to learn about the closure of one of these old hawker stalls that have been serving delicious food to Singaporeans for decades.

Hopefully, old patrons would be able to savour their last bowls of Ms Lin’s prawn mee before the stall closes for good.

Know anyone who’s a regular of the stall? Tag them in the comments, so they know of the imminent closure.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.