Tiong Bahru Roast Meat Stall To Close For Good

Many of us may have visited the Tiong Bahru hawker centre before to get a meal from some of the famous stalls there. One of those stalls is Original Tiong Bahru Golden Pig & Roasted, which is known for its roast meat dishes.

Sadly, the 70-year-old roast meat stall will be leaving us for good as the elderly couple who owns the stall has decided to retire.

Business to cease as elderly couple retires

According to a post in the Uniquely Singapore Hawker Food Facebook group, the 70-year-old stall will close on 9 Feb.

2nd generation owner Chan Pak Seng, 72, and his wife, Wee Ling Kue, 71, who runs the stall, have decided to retire.

Source

Over the years of running the 2 shop lots, the elderly couple has gained a loyal following.

Stall space to be taken over by Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice

While trusty customers will miss the famous roast meat fare, an equally legendary stall selling Hainanese curry rice will be taking its place.

Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice, described by the National Heritage Board (NHB) as “possibly the oldest continuously operating food stall in Tiong Bahru, will reportedly be taking over the empty stall in 2 months’ time.

The curry rice stall will likely be moving in on 18 Mar 2022.

Source

The 75-year-old stall offers Singapore-style curry rice, with 4 classic Hainanese curry rice dishes including pork chop, curry chicken, and chap chye (mixed vegetable stew).

Source

The current owner Loo Kia Chee, 53, has reportedly been helping out with his dad’s business since he was 20.

Started as an itinerant pushcart in the 1950s

The impending closure of Original Tiong Bahru Golden Pig & Roasted is especially significant considering the stall’s long history.

According to NHB, the roast meat stall goes a long way back.

The original owner, Mr Chan Siew Tin established the stall in the 1950s. He would reportedly start his day by pushing the cart to the old Seng Poh Road Market.

In the afternoon, he would move over to Eng Hoon Street’s coffee shop.

He permanently moved into the Seng Road Market afterwards, only selling roasted meat then since it was not a food stall.

Eventually, the stall was converted to a food stall that many frequent right now.

Tiong Bahru roast meat stall opens early

Original Tiong Bahru Golden Pig & Roasted is an 8-minute walk from Tiong Bahru MRT station.

Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, 68 Tiong Bahru Rd, #02-67 Market, 168898

Opening Hours: Tues-Sun, 7am-5pm, closed on Mondays

Nearest MRT: Tiong Bahru Station

Since you only have about 3 weeks till the stall’s closure on 9 Feb, head down for a roast meat meal or two while you still can.

Last chance to satisfy your roasted meat cravings

Though it’s sad to see such a long-standing food stall go, we’re sure loyal customers will remember it for years to come.

We thank the Chan family for their hard work over the past 70 years and hope that they’ll have a blissful retirement.

With less than a month left, it’s not too late for meat lovers to head over to Tiong Bahru Food Centre for a wholesome meal.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Burpple.