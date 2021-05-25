Tiong Bahru Hawker Loses Stall, Now Shares Space With Next-Door Carrot Cake Hawker

As Singapore continues to see new community cases on a daily basis, many of us are doing our best to stay home during Phase 2 Heightened Alert.

But with fewer people out and about, many businesses are suffering and some hawkers are among those who have been hit especially hard.

On Friday (21 May), a woman shared on Facebook about how a ban mian hawker at Beo Crescent Market lost her stall the week before.

In a display of unity and kindness, her next-door stall neighbour allegedly offered to share the space with her so she can continue to run her noodle business.

Hawker neighbour shares stall with noodle seller

Due to a series of undisclosed challenges, the ban mian hawker auntie allegedly had to shutter up her stall at Beo Crescent Market.

Seeing this, her next-door stall owner – who runs a carrot cake stall – decided to lend a helping hand by offering to share her stall.

Now, both hawkers operate out of the same space and the signboard has been changed to include the names of both carrot cake and ban mian stall.

MS News has reached out for more information regarding the closure and will update this article accordingly.

Ban mian hawker’s business hit hard by Covid-19 situation

Last year after ‘Circuit Breaker’, the netizen shared on Facebook about the then 60-year-old ban mian auntie.

Speaking to her, she found out that the hawker auntie’s business was badly hit by the Covid-19 situation.

Things got to a point where she even considered closing down.

Back then, the woman tried to promote the ban mian stall, raving about the handmade noodles, flavourful soup, and tender minced meat.

The woman explained that the hawker auntie apparently could not cater for deliveries and urged the public to support her stall.

Drop by Tiong Bahru to show your support

Hawkers have indeed been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, especially older ones who are not well versed with technology to arrange for deliveries.

However, it is heartwarming to see that even during these difficult times, Singaporeans are banding together to support one another.

So if you’d like to support both these hawkers, here’s how to get there:

Beo Crescent Market

Address: 38A Beo Crescent, Singapore 169982

Opening Hours: 6am – 8pm daily

Nearest MRT: Outram Park

Ban mian and carrot cake might not be the most common combination of food, but with the extra dash of love and kindness, we’re sure everyone will be a convert in no time.

