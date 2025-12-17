S’pore owner of ‘Holy Grail’ Pokémon card rejects S$1.3M offer, expects its value to rise

Collector rejects S$1.3 million offer for rare Pokémon card, believes its value could still rise

A single Pokémon card recently drew offers as high as S$1.3 million, but its owner chose not to sell, believing its value may continue to climb.

It was showcased at the Singapore Card Show, a two-day event held at Singapore Expo from 13 to 14 Dec, which attracted nearly 50,000 visitors.

About 300 booths displayed trading cards from around the world, including Pokémon, sports, anime, and more.

‘Pikachu Illustrator’ considered rarest card ever produced

The card in question is a PSA 9-graded “Pikachu Illustrator”, widely regarded as the “Holy Grail” of Pokémon cards and often cited as the rarest card ever produced. DiceBreaker ranks it at the top of the “Most Rare and Expensive Pokémon Cards”.

33-year-old Chew Zhan Lun, founder of CTRL Collectibles, acquired the card from a private collector several months ago.

Last week, he received an offer of US$1 million (around S$1.3 million), which he declined.

“I hope the price will continue to appreciate. If it reaches a higher level, I may consider selling then,” Mr Chew told Shin Min Daily News.

During the two-day show, more than 10 groups of visitors approached him to inquire about the card, mostly out of curiosity.

Values for collectible cards are typically determined by factors such as print quantity, language version, holographic or shiny finish, alternate artwork, and limited releases.

‘As grail as it gets’

Among those who saw the card in person was Kyle Tan, a 34-year-old automotive consultant and collectibles investment adviser, who was given the rare opportunity to briefly handle it.

“I was totally speechless and lost for words,” he told MS News. “I’ve seen the card online but never imagined I’d have the chance to hold one in real life.”

Mr Tan said he was permitted to handle the card because of a long-standing friendship with Mr Chew, built through shared hobby interests and repeated encounters at card shows.

“There’s mutual trust and respect,” he explained.

Describing the card’s significance, Mr Tan said it was “as Grail as it gets”.

“Of course, there are other Grails around the world, but this one will likely be among the most highly valued,” he added.

On whether rejecting the S$1.3 million offer was the right decision, Mr Tan said: “I wouldn’t let go of such a Grail with potential for further growth. Ultimately, it’s a prized possession. The owner decides what to do with it, not the crowd.”

Local collectibles scene only going up

According to Mr Tan, the presence of such a rare card in Singapore reflects how much the local collectibles scene has grown.

“Many veteran collectors already knew this card was in Singapore. It has surfaced before, but the hobby wasn’t as popular back then,” he said.

“In my opinion, the card scene will only continue to grow, especially with rising disposable income and parents supporting their children entering the hobby.”

With Pokémon’s 30th anniversary approaching next year, organisers hope to hold card shows quarterly, and collectors anticipate even bigger moments ahead.

MS News has reached out to CTRL Collectibles for further comment.

