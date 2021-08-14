9 People In Hospital With Stomach Flu After Eating Food From Home-Based Bakery

Home-based businesses (HBBs) offering food have flourished over the course of the pandemic, as more people seek to convert their passion into an additional income stream.

Many Singaporeans have since become fans of such enterprises, perhaps due to their variety and affordability.

On Friday (13 Aug), however, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) reported that 15 people have come down with stomach flu after consuming food from a home-based bakery.

The authorities have since ordered the bakery to suspend operations till further notice.

15 people get stomach flu after eating food from home-based bakery

According to a joint press release by SFA and MOH on Friday (13 Aug), 15 persons experienced gastroenteritis – or stomach flu – after consuming food from The Peachy Sugarmaker on 5 and 7 Aug.

The Peachy Sugarmarker is an HBB that sells baked goods.

Of the 15 cases, 9 were hospitalised but are thankfully in stable condition.

In light of suspected ongoing transmissions, the home-based bakery has been ordered to suspend the distribution and sale of food.

The suspension took effect on Friday (13 Aug) and will last till further notice.

SFA urges food operators to take hygiene seriously

SFA took the opportunity to remind food operators, including HBBs, to take food and personal hygiene seriously at all times.

They also warned that they will not hesitate to take action against those found violating guidelines under the Sale of Food Act and Environmental Public Health Act.

Hope those affected will recover soon

Food operators ought to take hygiene seriously, no matter where they’re based.

We hope the bakery will carry out the necessary cleaning and disinfecting operations during the suspended period.

Our hearts are with those who had fallen ill after consuming the affected food. We hope they’ll make a full and swift recovery.

