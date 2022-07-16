HomeTeamNS Members Get 1-For-1 Movie Tickets Every Day, Jio Bae For Cinema Dates

HomeTeamNS App Lets Members Book & Redeem 1-For-1 Cathay Movie Tickets Anytime

While there’s been a lot of hype surrounding the NS55 credits lately, not many may know about the perks that come with the free SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership that past and present servicemen are also getting.

Folks receiving the HomeTeamNS membership should probably read on, as there are sweet deals on movie tickets all day, every day.

Now, you can bring your SO or the whole fam on cinema dates often.

1-for-1 deals on Cathay movie tickets for HomeTeamNS members

Typically, obtaining a HomeTeamNS membership requires certain fees that you’ll have to pay before you can enjoy the privileges.

But now that past and present servicemen are getting free membership for a year, even more people can reap the benefits.

One of them is the 1-for-1 movie tickets which are easily accessible via the HomeTeamNS app.

Launched recently, the benefit comes after previous iterations which let members enjoy:

1-for-1 tickets on weekends

S$3 off weekend movie tickets from Friday to Sunday only

Instead of being available only on certain days, the 1-for-1 promo is now valid anytime, every day for members.

This means that you can even save on movie tickets for weekend dates with bae.

No more collecting tickets at counters as you can book and redeem digital ones via the app now. Simply follow the steps in the graphic below:

Same-day bookings are possible, so you won’t have to stress about planning ahead of time. Note that tickets are for screenings at Cathay Cineplexes islandwide, and are only redeemable via the app as over-the-counter redemptions have ceased.

You can find the cinema nearest to you by checking the link here.

Complete your experience with a popcorn combo comprising a medium popcorn and regular soda for just S$5, which is nearly half the usual price. You can also get the combo at Cathay Cineplex counters by flashing your digital membership card.

A tribute to our servicemen

HomeTeamNS, in partnership with Cathay Cineplexes, officially launched this benefit at an event on Friday (15 Jul).

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, the president of HomeTeamNS and Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was in attendance and delivered a speech to guests.

He explained that the app and privileges are a tribute to the individuals who have served or are serving in the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). Allowing them to enjoy these perks is a way to honour their contributions towards keeping Singapore secure.

Associate Prof Faishal also assured that HomeTeamNS will continue to see what benefits they can offer members as time goes by.

Those who wish to activate their free membership may do so here. Topping up a S$10 nominal fee will extend your membership by three years, so consider doing that if you like the privileges available.

You can download the mobile app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to register as a member and access the deals or make bookings.

Take bae or the fam on cinema dates

Considering how movie ticket prices have become rather costly these days, any sort of offer is better than none.

With 1-for-1 deals, you’ll get to pay much less for movie dates with bae or even the whole family.

Make full use of your benefits and jio your loved ones for a movie soon, without worrying about burning a hole in your wallet.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.