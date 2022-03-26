NSmen To Get $100 LifeSG Credits & Free SAFRA Or HomeTeamNS Membership As Part Of NS55

Earlier this month, NSmen had reason to celebrate after the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced cash rewards for the completion of National Service (NS) milestones. They also had their monthly base pay streamlined.

Now, there’s more to cheer about as MINDEF is offering more perks in commemoration of 55 years of NS.

Among the freebies NSmen can look forward to is a complimentary 1-year membership at SAFRA or HomeTeamNS.

NSmen to get NS55 Recognition Package from mid-June

In a news release today (26 Mar), MINDEF announced the dissemination of the NS55 Recognition Package to mark 55 years of NS.

As a gesture of appreciation for their contributions to Singapore’s defence and security, NSmen will be receiving the package which comprises:

$100 worth of credits via the LifeSG mobile app

complimentary 1-year SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership

Those who are eligible for the package will receive a notification letter from MINDEF or the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from mid-Jun 2022 onwards.

The letter will explain how they can go about redeeming the benefits.

Year-long celebration to commemorate 55 years of NS

Since the anniversary is a significant milestone, celebrations will last throughout the year.

The package is only the beginning, with other activities coming up in the pipeline.

Among them are NS55 Showcases at various locations, an interactive NS55 trail, and a combined Basic Military Training Graduation Parade and MINDEF Reserve Parade.

Those who wish to find out more about NS55 can visit the website here.

Thank you all past & present servicemen

While the little rewards may not seem so grand, we’re sure all NSmen who’ll receive them will appreciate them.

After all, it’s not always that the nation goes out of the way to thank them for their contributions.

Beyond the rewards, we hope all servicemen and even women know that we’re grateful for everything they’ve done for Singapore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MINDEF.