HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir Villas Available For Booking, Rooms Have Game Consoles & BBQ Countertops

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir Villas Already Available For Members’ Booking

With the easing of pandemic restrictions in Singapore, what better way to celebrate than with a long-awaited staycation?

Here’s some good news — the villas at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir are now available for booking.

With a variety of amenities such as game consoles, BBQ countertops, and sheltered balconies, you’ll be in for a luxurious stay.

Rooms come with game consoles & private BBQ countertops

Staycations at chalets are a convenient way to unwind with loved ones, where you can enjoy full amenities that you can’t find at most hotels.

Besides the usual venues, you can now check out the new, sprawling East Villa at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir, which is perfect for large groups.

Each villa has a King-sized bed, a Queen-sized bed, and two single beds.

Besides that, the villas include amenities such as private BBQ countertops and sheltered balconies, so you won’t have to worry about the weather affecting your BBQ plans.

The fun doesn’t end there, as the villas come with game consoles for some exciting bonding sessions with your family or friends.

If that’s not up your alley, there are also mahjong sets, board games, and card games that can be rented as well.

Gym junkies seeking a real adrenaline rush can take advantage of access passes to the Fitness Workz Garage which houses a one-of-a-kind functional rig for high-intensity workouts.

HomeTeamNS Bedok villa bookings currently for members only

Bookings for the villas are currently available from 1 Feb to 30 Jun 2023. However, do note that this is exclusive to HomeTeamNS members only, and is subject to availability.

There are four types of villas available:

Deluxe Garden

Deluxe Reservoir

Superior Deluxe Reservoir

Premium Reservoir

For members, rates start at S$400 for off-peak days, S$500 for peak days and S$600 for super-peak days.

Meanwhile, rates start at S$580 for guests and do not include peak and super-peak days. HomeTeamNS shared that they’ll update with details about bookings for guests and affiliates, so follow their Facebook page for the latest news.

For more information, do head over to their website here.

If you’d like to check out the facilities yourself, here’s how to get there:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_end">﻿</span>

HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir Clubhouse

Address: 900 Bedok North Rd, Singapore 479994

Nearest MRT: Bedok North Station

Enjoy a relaxing getaway in the East

Taking a break from the daily grind need not entail lavish retreats or travels when you can find an escape near the heartlands.

If you’re looking for such an option that could accommodate your entire family or large group of friends, consider booking a stay soon, when you’re eligible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HomeTeamNS and courtesy of HomeTeamNS.