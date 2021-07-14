Hong Kong Influencer Falls & Drowns While Taking Photos Near Waterfall

In the age of social media, Instagram-worthy photos especially with breathtaking views are all the rage. But chasing likes could sometimes come at the expense of one’s safety, as proven by the tragic passing of a Hong Kong (HK) influencer.

On Saturday (10 Jul), 32-year-old Sophia Cheung reportedly drowned after losing her footing and falling while taking photos.

Hong Kong influencer hiked with friends before she drowned

According to HK01, Ms Cheung was hiking with her friends near Tsing Dai or Qing Dai Stream before the tragic incident happened.

At around 5pm, Ms Cheung was taking photos by the edge of the waterfall when she fell into a 5-metre deep pool below.

Her friends immediately called the police and ambulance but it was too late, as the influencer had already drowned.

TODAY reported that rescuers transported her by helicopter to the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where she was pronounced dead.

Hikers must be responsible for their own safety

From her social media account, Ms Cheung seemed to be a hiking enthusiast who often posed for photos at popular hiking spots in Hong Kong.

In light of the tragedy, mountain instructor Wu Anyang told HK01 that hikers should always remain vigilant while exploring terrains.

They should also check for possible dangers before climbing onto high spots or doing anything that may put their lives at risk.

Unfortunately, fatal accidents arising from photo-taking efforts aren’t very rare.

According to the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in India, 259 people have died between Oct 2011 and Nov 2017 while taking selfies or pictures.

Let’s not risk our lives for the ‘gram

It is definitely heartbreaking that another life has been lost tragically. MS News offers our deepest condolences to Sophia’s family and friends.

We hope that everyone will be more careful while taking photos as accidents can happen at any time.

Always be aware of your surroundings and don’t put your life at risk over a picture-perfect photo.

Featured images adapted from Sophia Cheung on Instagram and TFHiker.