Car hood flips up during drive in KPE tunnel, causes driver to collide with tunnel wall

Car hood flips up & blinds driver in KPE, causes crash in tunnel

A driver in a rental car ended up crashing in a tunnel along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after a mishap with the car’s hood.

The incident was captured in a video shared on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page and allegedly occurred on 1 Sep at 8.34pm.

In front of the filming vehicle was a car identified as a GetGo Ssangyong Tivoli.

Notably, the car’s tail lights were switched off and the post’s caption claimed its headlights were off as well.

It is unclear if this was the result of human error by the driver or a faulty rental car.

However, that would soon be the least of the Tivoli driver’s concerns.

Mere moments after entering the KPE tunnel, the car’s hood suddenly flipped up. It completely blocked the windshield, blinding the driver.

The driver hit the brakes immediately, as evidenced by the brake lights.

However, the car still began drifting to the right with its hood up. It then crashed against the concrete barrier of the tunnel wall.

The vehicle behind it was able to brake in time to prevent a rear-end collision. It drove around the rental car as the video ended.

Netizens divided on driver error or faulty rental car

Some commenters still blamed the driver for colliding with the tunnel wall. One of them even estimated the repair bills to “easily” be S$10,000.

Others instead blamed the “poorly maintained car” for the tail lights and hood issue.

One netizen said that the car hood should not flip up even if the in-cabin latch was pulled — unless the manual catch at the front had been released.

As such, he implied that the manual catch of the rental car had either been left open or was faulty.

