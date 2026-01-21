S’pore resident concerned as hornbill repeatedly knocks on HDB window, fears for dog’s safety

Resident worried by hornbill repeatedly knocking on HDB unit window, netizen suggests previous occupant fed it

A Singapore resident has been receiving unwanted visits from an unusual guest: a hornbill that has repeatedly perched outside his HDB unit window and even knocked on the glass with its beak.

The bird’s persistent behaviour left the resident fearing for the safety of his pet dog, especially as it appeared to be attempting to enter the flat.

Hornbill knocks on resident’s window alongside crow buddy

The 32-year-old man, who wished to be known only as Donnie, told MS News that the hornbill first appeared outside his window on the morning of 8 Jan.

It has since shown up on three separate occasions, with the most recent sighting on 17 Jan, outside his unit in Singapore’s east.

Mr Donnie recounted that when he spotted the hornbill perched on a bamboo pole outside his window, he attempted to scare it away using a stick and other objects.

However, the bird refused to budge. Fearing it might enter his home, he quickly shut his windows.

“After closing them, I heard a knocking sound. That’s when I turned over to have a look and saw it using its beak to ‘knock’ on my window,” he said.

He also noted that the hornbill was often accompanied by a crow when it appeared at his window.

Resident fears hornbill may attack small dog

Mr Donnie shared that his concerns were heightened by the fact that his unit does not have window grilles and that he usually keeps his windows open.

He was particularly worried about his Bichon Frisé, fearing that the large bird could injure the small dog.

“I don’t even think my dog will be able to withstand its pecking. Look at how big it is,” he told MS News.

As a precaution, Mr Donnie said he now rushes to shut his windows whenever the hornbill appears.

He also turned to social media to seek advice on how to deal with the situation.

Netizens suggest removing bamboo poles & contacting ACRES if needed

In response, one netizen warned that hornbills are known to eat small mammals and birds, and have powerful beaks.

“Small toy dogs are not safe with these birds,” the commenter claimed.

Others, however, reassured Mr Donnie that the hornbill was unlikely to attack his dog, even if it entered the unit.

Some suggested removing the bamboo poles outside his window to prevent the bird from perching there, while advising him to contact wildlife rescue group ACRES if the hornbill were to enter his home.

One commenter also asked if Mr Donnie had moved in recently, which he confirmed.

This led to speculation that the previous occupant may have fed the hornbill, causing it to return repeatedly in search of food.

