2 Hornbills Seen On Tables At A Hawker Centre, Man Peels Banana To Feed Them

While many Singaporeans were stuck at home earlier this year due to the ‘Circuit Breaker’, our wildlife seemed to be out and about in force.

Take hornbills for example. Once a rare sight in densely urbanised Singapore, they’ve started to be noticed more often around the island.

Source

The latest sighting was in an unnamed hawker centre in Singapore, where a hungry-looking pair were seen on tables gazing longingly at diners.

Source

A kind man later came up and fed them a banana, even bothering to peel it for them.

A video of the hornbills was posted on the Facebook group 走，新加坡 (Walk, Singapore) on Sunday (29 Nov) night.

Hornbills pacing on tables

In the video, the pair can be seen pacing on the empty tables of the busy hawker centre as diners watch on.

Source

Occasionally, they caw, and one goes over to the next table, staring at patrons nearby and seemingly looking for food.

Source

Intrigued, some passers-by come over to take photos of the birds.

Source

Kind man comes up, peels banana

Eventually, a man in a blue T-shirt comes up to the birds with a banana in his hand and shows it to them.

Source

He starts peeling the banana, and it takes awhile but eventually the birds realise that he’s their saviour.

Source

The other bird comes over just when he places the peeled banana flesh on the table.

Source

A feast is in store for them!

One bird feeds the other

As the man places a small piece of banana on the table, the bird on the right picks it up.

Source

The other bird then caws, so adorably, her pal feeds her instead of eating it.

Source

This happens a few times, though the birds also help themselves to the food.

Source

But one bird fed the other often enough that the man even said presumably to the hornbill on the left, “you eat your own lah!”.

Source

Netizens who watched the sweet video speculated that the birds were literally lovebirds.

Hornbills have become more daring

Though we think that hornbills are exquisite animals that won’t interact too much with humans, perhaps ours have recently become more daring.

After all, hanging out at a crowded hawker centre is quite a bold thing to do for these eye-catching birds. They’ve also known to steal stuff from homes.

As it might have been hunger that drove them to the hawker centre, kudos to the man who took the small trouble to peel a banana for the hornbills.

We hope they’re safe and well fed now.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.