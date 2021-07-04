Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai Delivers Electric Hospital Bed To Resident

There are segments of Singaporeans who fall on hard times and require aid for basic necessities, some of which they may not necessarily be able to afford.

Luckily, there are various means with which they can apply for aid, including from their block’s Member of Parliament (MP).

When a Bukit Batok resident sought help for his bed-bound father, Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai heard the call and his team had just what was needed.

Within a day, they’d delivered an electric bed to the resident.

It turns out that for some years, there’s been a programme to loan out hospital beds for Bukit Batok patients in need of them.

Murali Pillai delivers electric bed to Bukit Batok resident

Mr Pillai said on Saturday (3 Jul) that a Mr Shahril had reached out regarding urgent aid.

His father is currently bed-bound and needs a hospital bed to ensure he won’t fall off.

Mr Pillai and team heard his request.

According to him, there’s a programme where Bukit Batok residents can loan a hospital bed if in need.

With that luck, an electrical bed managed to be delivered within a day.

Contact MP if you’re in need of bed

While the programme appears to only be open to Bukit Batok residents, those who live in that area can request for such a bed too if needed.

You can email mpsbukitbatok@gmail.com to contact Mr Pillai and his team if so.

It’s heartening to know that there’s such a scheme in place for residents who are bedridden.

Such beds are definitely not cheap and may prove to be beyond the means of those who need them most.

