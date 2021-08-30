PUB Issues Warnings Of Flash Floods On 30 Aug Amid Heavy Downpour
Heavy downpours have engulfed Singapore this past month, with flash floods observed at several locations.
On 30 Aug, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) issued warnings of potential flooding in 7 areas.
Flash floods also occurred at 2 locations, although PUB said that they have subsided as of the time of writing.
PUB warns against going to 7 locations
This morning, PUB issued warnings on Facebook about rising water levels at the following locations:
Flash floods at Hougang & Punggol
At 10.13am, PUB also issued a warning of flash floods at 2 locations at Hougang Ave 8 and the Punggol Way slip road towards TPE.
It said that PUB officers have gone to render assistance at these sites.