PUB Issues Warnings Of Flash Floods On 30 Aug Amid Heavy Downpour

Heavy downpours have engulfed Singapore this past month, with flash floods observed at several locations.

On 30 Aug, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) issued warnings of potential flooding in 7 areas.

Flash floods also occurred at 2 locations, although PUB said that they have subsided as of the time of writing.

PUB warns against going to 7 locations

This morning, PUB issued warnings on Facebook about rising water levels at the following locations:

• Siang Kuang Avenue (Unit 35) (Issued 09:57 hrs)

• Balestier Road / Thomson Road (Issued 09:58 hrs)

• Puay Hee Avenue / Siak Kew Avenue (Issued 09:59 hrs)

• Sime Darby Centre (Issued 10:00 hrs)

• Upper Paya Lebar Road (Issued 10:06 hrs)

• Sungei Tongkang (Yio Chu Kang Road) (Issued 10:08 hrs)

• Happy Avenue North (Lamp Post 11) (Issued 10:11 hrs)

There is a risk of flash floods there and motorists are advised to avoid these areas.

Flash floods at Hougang & Punggol

At 10.13am, PUB also issued a warning of flash floods at 2 locations at Hougang Ave 8 and the Punggol Way slip road towards TPE.

It said that PUB officers have gone to render assistance at these sites.

In a subsequent update at 11am, PUB said that the flash floods have subsided.

This is a developing story. We will update the article with more information when it’s available.

