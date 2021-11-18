Loanshark Vandalises And Sets Hougang Unit Door On Fire

Loansharks employ many different techniques to grab their loanees’ attention.

On Wednesday (17 Nov) night, a video went viral on social media showing loansharks vandalising a unit in Hougang.

The masked men were seen scribbling the characters “O$P$” and various phone numbers for the loanee to contact them.

After vandalising the area around the front door with scribbles, another man poured gasoline in and around the unit door, before lighting it on fire.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has since released a statement regarding the incident clarifying that it occurred in Sep 2021. The perpetrators have been arrested and charged 5 days after the incident.

Masked loanshark scribbled writings on wall of Hougang unit

On Wednesday (17 Nov) night, a video showing a pair of loansharks scribbling and setting a unit’s door on fire went viral.

The video in question involved 2 masked men who scribbled messages and phone numbers on a wall before setting the apartment door on fire.

The clips start with a masked man in black scribbling down the characters “O$P$” on the wall beside the affected unit.

He also wrote down the unit number of the alleged loanee as well as a phone number, with the word “WhatsApp” beside it.

Loansharks lights door on fire before fleeing

In a separate clip, another man in blue was seen pouring what appears to be gasoline on the door of the unit.

The man poured the liquid thoroughly, making sure even the higher reaches of the door frame were coated.

After dispensing all the gasoline from a plastic bottle, the man attempted to light the door on fire.

Moments later, a fire broke out near the door and as it grew, the masked men fled hurriedly.

SPF arrested 2 men on 25 Sep for loanshark harassment

On Wednesday (17 Nov) night, SPF shared more details on the case and revealed that the perpetrators were aged 20 and 21 respectively.

The police were alerted to the case on 20 Sep and arrested them 5 days later in a successful operation.

During the operation, the police also seized various drug paraphernalia found with the men.

For first time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with a mandatory imprisonment term of up to five years, and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police also advised the public to reach out to them if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in illegal loansharking activities.

Alternatively, you can also contact the “X-Ah Long hotline” at 1800-924-5664.

Attention-grabbing but dangerous tactic

Cowardly acts such as this have no place in society.

Although it may grab the attention of the loanee, it can also potentially cause grave damage to the inhabitants of the unit.

We hope that the family of the affected loanee was not injured in the process.

