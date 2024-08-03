Woman in Thailand sells house because of neighbours’ noisy dogs, offers discount to deaf buyers

Woman in Thailand sells house at special discount for the deaf & dog owners

A woman in Thailand, fed up with the noise her neighbours’ dogs make, is offering her house at a special discount for the deaf and other dog owners.

She even specified that she wanted potential buyers with big dogs that bark extra loudly.

The woman has put up a sign advertising her house and calling out for potential buyers.

The sign — placed outside the woman’s home — also states that “free barking and howling” is included.

Moving away for family’s well-being

According to Thailand’s Channel 8 News, the 58-year-old woman had previously made complaints to authorities over the noise.

However, none of them have been able to solve her issue.

She said that her family has had to take sleeping pills just to be able to sleep through the constant barking for the past three years.

At her wit’s end, she told reporters that she had to prioritise her family’s sanity and well-being. As a result, she’s selling the house and moving away.

Her residence is sandwiched between two houses, with both having multiple dogs.

Previously reported noise to authorities to no avail

The Thai Ministry of Public Health had previously investigated the woman’s case.

As evidence of her claims, the woman submitted over 20 CCTV clips of the dogs barking, reported Channel 8.

The ministry’s initial investigations revealed that the noise levels exceeded legal limits.

However, subsequent investigations, prompted by the neighbours, yielded conflicting results.

One of her neighbours, a 53-year-old man told reporters from Thairath that the barking was under the legal limit. He also insisted that the barking was not as incessant as the woman made it out to be.

The neighbour revealed that he had made several changes to his house to accommodate her complaints, including installing a metal fence in 2018 so that the dogs would always be on the farther side of the house.

These changes were part of suggestions from ministry officials during their initial investigations, and he was willing to comply with those changes. He even claims he moved one of his dogs away, leaving only two remaining.

In response to the signs the woman put up, the neighbour said that she was within her rights to sell her house.

Also read: Dog in Thailand takes delivery package in owner’s stead, also leaves a signature



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thai Channel 8 and ข่าวช่อง8 on YouTube.