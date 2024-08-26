Private homeowners in Serangoon find alleged footprints on walls, fear potential housebreaking

Serangoon homeowners fear housebreaking after footprints allegedly found on walls

Homeowners of private residences at Eden Grove in Serangoon have voiced concerns about potentially becoming targets of housebreaking.

A large spike in cases happened at private residences in Bukit Timah, as reported earlier this month.

The burglars, linked to a foreign syndicate, climbed walls and fences into homes, stealing S$3.85 million worth of items.

In Eden Grove, fears grew over alleged signs of such crimes. One homeowner even found what he suspected to be footprints on the walls of his home.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he said he had been abroad for three weeks recently.

During the second week, a dog walker he hired informed him that some decorative lights on the walls around his house had fallen onto the ground.

He didn’t think much of the incident, but when upon returning on 5 Aug, he found a crime prevention advisory issued by the police in his mailbox.

Thinking back to the fallen lights and alleged footprints, he called the police. A number of police officers then arrived, he said.

After an investigation, the homeowner alleged that the police saw a man climbing over his wall at about 2am on his neighbour’s CCTV camera. The footage was submitted to the police.

However, nothing was stolen, which he attributed to the fact that he had a “big dog”.

The 41-year-old resident suspected that he had been targeted due to a lack of CCTV cameras, and so quickly installed them that very day.

Residents ask for more police patrols in the area

Worried Eden Grove’s residents told Shin Min they hope the authorities would take action to ensure their safety.

One of them, a resident in that area for more than 30 years, reportedly never heard of a housebreaking case until now. He is considering installing CCTVs as well.

There had, in fact, been at least one previous case in 2010, when four teenagers broke into a condo unit there via the balcony.

A 60-year-old woman living there also hopes the police would increase patrols in the area to set residents at ease.

Another interviewed homeowner, however, felt confident about Eden Grove’s security, having lived there for 31 years. She already has a burglar alarm installed in her home.

Housebreaking cases have been trending down, with 59 reported in the first half of 2024 compared to 70 in the same 2023 period.

However, a sudden spike in cases occurred in the past few months, causing the police to step up measures against them.

The police recommend that residents lock their doors and windows, as well as install CCTVs or burglar alarms in their homes.

