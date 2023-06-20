Housefly Spotted In Luckin Coffee Tampines 1 Grinder, Company Apologises & Investigates Incident

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Housefly Spotted In Coffee Grinder At Tampines 1 Luckin Coffee

All F&B businesses have a duty to ensure that their products are clean and free of pests in order to ensure their customers’ safety.

Unfortunately, one cafe in Singapore apparently failed to do this recently.

On 19 June (Monday), a Facebook user visited Luckin Coffee at Tampines 1 and spotted a housefly hiding among the coffee beans in one of their coffee grinder machines.

Disgusted, she shared a post about the incident.

Luckin Coffee noticed her complaint and apologised for the issue. They also noted that they are currently conducting an investigation.

Housefly camouflaged with coffee beans at Luckin Coffee

According to the woman’s Facebook post, she saw a housefly resting on one of the coffee beans at Luckin Coffee’s Tampines One outlet.

The three vomiting emojis she used summed up her feelings about the situation perfectly.

Luckin Coffee themselves caught wind of her post and left a message in the comments section to acknowledge the problem.

They thanked her for sharing her feedback and apologised for her poor experience at the Tampines One outlet.

Furthermore, they wanted to reassure the public that their company “takes food hygiene very seriously”.

As soon as they learned of the incident, their staff on the ground promptly took action to do a deep cleaning of all the machines and the entire area.

The company added that an internal investigation is ongoing and that they will be contacting the OP for more information.

MS News has reached out to Luckin Coffee for a statement and will update this article once they get back.

Not the good kind of buzz

It’s a good thing that the woman managed to spot the fly inside the grinder, leading the cafe to take prompt action.

We shudder to think of all the contaminated coffee that patrons could’ve drunk.

Hopefully, Luckin Coffee takes this as a lesson in ensuring the highest hygiene standards at all their outlets. After all, this is the kind of buzz that no business wants to create.

