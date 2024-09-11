Former actor Huang Yiliang charged after accident with cyclist results in grievous hurt

Former actor Huang Yiliang was driving a van when he got into accident with cyclist

Former actor Huang Yiliang, known for previous brushes with the law, has returned to court again.

This time, he was in the dock after getting into an accident with a cyclist, causing grievous hurt to the man.

Criminal case heard on 11 Sept

The case of 63-year-old Huang, otherwise known as Ng Aik Leong, was heard at the State Courts on Wednesday (11 Sept).

According to the hearing list, the criminal case was read under the Road Traffic Act 1961.

It was adjourned to 15 Nov for him to plead guilty.

Huang Yiliang got into accident with cyclist on 20 Sept 2023

From court documents quoted by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Huang was driving a van along Cavenagh Road at 8.22pm on 20 Sept 2023.

When he attempted to turn right into Bukit Timah Road in the direction towards Serangoon Road, he collided with a cyclist who was cycling along Bukit Timah Road and had the right of way.

The 27-year-old man, named as Bhatt Paras Krishna, was grievously hurt in the accident.

Huang Yiliang allegedly failed to exercise care during accident with cyclist

On Wednesday, Huang was thus charged with one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users under the Road Traffic Act.

He allegedly failed to exercise care when driving out from the slip road.

His lawyer accompanied him as he appeared in court wearing a dark blue shirt, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

He is out on bail of S$10,000.

If convicted of causing grievous hurt by driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, he faces a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

Huang previously jailed for 10 months

Huang had previously served a 10-month jail term from February 2022 for attacking a Bangladeshi worker with a metal scraper in 2018.

The migrant worker, who was his employee, was hit twice in the abdomen and once on the head at the Singapore Islamic Hub along Braddell Road. This caused the man to sustain scalp and torso injuries.

The court heard that Huang was upset with the worker for not following his instructions, and had also thrown a plastic pail and wooden plank at him, with the pail hitting him on his back.

While Huang had appealed against the conviction and sentence, the High Court threw out the appeal, also upholding the ruling that Huang had to pay the victim S$3,300 in compensation.

In 2019, Huang got into trouble with the law again when he fought with a man in Little India.

He was accused of disturbing public peace and charged with affray, but was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal as he was already serving time for the assault on the worker.

Back in 2012, Huang was fined S$3,000 for assaulting a woman who failed to clean up her dog’s poo in Toa Payoh. He had reportedly grabbed her by her neck and held her down, causing multiple abrasions.

Daughter says he beat her till she was hospitalised

Sadly, in 2021 his daughter Chantalle Ng said on a talk show that her father once beat her till she was hospitalised for a week.

Ng, who is Huang’s daughter with veteran actress Lin Meijiao, added that this happened when she was 11 years old after her tutor said she was performing poorly in mathematics.

This resulted in a police case, she said, but her mother dropped the court case to protect her from further hurt.

She stopped visiting her father since age 11 and hasn’t been in contact since.

However, in a Facebook livestream, Huang responded to his daughter’s allegations by saying that Lin, who is divorced from him, had asked him to play the “bad cop” role in disciplining Chantalle while she played the “good cop”.

He also said he disciplined her because he loved her and wanted her to succeed.

Thus, hearing Chantalle speak about him in such a manner during the show deeply saddened him, he said.

Huang was a Mediacorp actor for more than 20 years

Huang was a Mediacorp actor for more than 20 years before leaving in 2006.

During his time there, he acted in numerous well-known serials like “Painted Faces”, “On The Fringe” and “Holland V”, winning a Star Award for Best Supporting Actor three times.

After leaving Mediacorp, he started his own film production company and released two films. He also runs a plumbing business.

