Hume MRT Station to open on 28 Feb, will reduce commute time for nearby residents

New Hume MRT station on Downtown Line to open on 28 Feb

Hume MRT Station on the Downtown Line (DTL) will open for passenger service at 3pm on 28 Feb.

The new MRT station is located in Bukit Timah and sits between Hillview and Beauty World stations.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) estimates that with the new MRT station, those staying nearby would have their journeys shortened by 15 minutes when heading to town.

New Hume MRT Station will give easier access to Rail Corridor

In a press release issued on Friday (24 Jan), LTA said the new Hume Station will give commuters easier access to the Rail Corridor and Former Ford Factory.

The station will have two entrances — one facing Upper Bukit Timah Road and the other facing Hume Avenue.

To enhance commuters’ experience, there will be sheltered access between the MRT station and nearby bus stops and pick-up/drop-off points.

There will also be 60 bicycle parking lots near the entrances to the MRT station.

Travel time to Downtown Station reduced by 33%

LTA estimates that residents staying near Hume Station will have their journeys to Downtown Station shortened to 30 minutes, saving them 15 minutes.

Nearby residents will also be able to take the MRT to Botanic Gardens interchange — a 15-minute ride — rather than taking a bus, which would take twice as long.

