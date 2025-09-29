Woman in Taiwan finds husband crushed to death by farm vehicle in remote orchard

Man crushed to death by farm vehicle while spraying pesticides in remote orchard in Taiwan

A woman in Miaoli, Taiwan, made a horrific discovery when she went searching for her husband after he failed to return home for dinner — only to find him crushed beneath a farm vehicle in a remote orchard.

Victim went to spray pesticides but never came back

According to Taiwanese news media ETtoday, the victim, a 52-year-old man surnamed Hsieh (name transliterated), had gone alone to a remote orchard in Touwu Township on Thursday (25 Sept) to spray pesticides.

When night fell and he had yet to return home or answer calls, his wife grew worried and headed up the mountain to look for him.

There, she found a devastating scene: her husband trapped under the wheel of an overturned farm transport vehicle.

She immediately reported the incident.

Rescue workers took over half an hour to free victim

Emergency services rushed to the orchard after the woman raised the alarm.

Mr Hsieh was found lying face down in a ditch, pinned under the heavy vehicle.

Rescue workers used demolition equipment, timber, and other tools to lift the vehicle and spent more than 30 minutes trying to create enough space to free him.

He was finally extricated at 8.23pm.

Tragically, it was too late. Mr Hsieh had already passed away, and his family did not attempt resuscitation.

The police have since taken over investigations into the fatal accident.

Featured image adapted from United Daily News.