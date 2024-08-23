Husky in Thailand enjoys view from house’s roof, it’s apparently its daily routine

Husky enjoys view from roof of 2-storey house in Thailand

On Saturday (17 Aug), TikTok user @kminers shared a viral clip of a Siberian husky enjoying the view on the roof of a house in Thailand.

In the video, the OP films a brown husky standing on top of a two-storey house while driving by.

“Enjoying the view in a husky style,” the OP wrote in the description.

One netizen shared in the comments that the encounter occurred near her condominium, adding that the dog climbs on the roof every day.

It’s unclear how the canine found its way up to the spot.

Netizens joke that it resembles Lion King

The clip has gone viral and garnered over four million views at the time of writing, with numerous netizens amused by the husky’s behaviour.

One netizen asked the OP to upload another video with the Lion King music added, which the OP later obliged.

Another netizen went as far as to call it The Siberian King.

This woman, who claims to drive past the house often, confirmed that the husky got on the roof as part of its routine. She added the owner was aware of its actions.

Featured image adapted from @kminers on TikTok.