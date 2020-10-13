Hyundai Electric Car Factory In Jurong Slated For Completion By End 2022

When one thinks of car manufacturing, Singapore may not spring to mind immediately. However, this may change as Hyundai is planning to build an electric car factory on our little red dot.

The factory will be located at Jurong. Customers will be able to order and customise their vehicles via their phones and do test-drives at the factory’s ‘Sky Track’.

Sparking Singapore’s car manufacturing industry

According to TODAY Online, the facility will be known as Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre (HMGICS).

It is Hyundai’s first car factory in a country that doesn’t have an existing car manufacturing industry.

Hyundai Motor Group said in a press release that Singapore is an ideal location for the factory due to several factors such as:

Strategic location

Competitive workforce

Pro-business environment

Forward-looking economic policies.

The $400 million building will cover 28,000 sq m and is set to be completed by the end of 2022.

Customers can use phone to customise cars

It seems that those keen in buying a Hyundai electric car may not have to go to a showroom once this factory is completed.

Drivers will be allowed the flexibility of buying and customising their cars via a smartphone, triggering the factory to start production immediately.

They can then watch their car being manufactured in real time at the facility.

Once the cars are ready for delivery, customers can test them at the factory’s 620m ‘Sky Track’, which is located on its roof.

One could expect electric cars such as the Ioniq 3 and 5 to be built at the factory.

Moving towards a greener future

With electric cars becoming more common on Singapore roads and charging points boosting their convenience, the new factory seems to be a timely move.

Furthermore, with a potentially more seamless ordering process, electric cars built in Singapore may even become a natural choice for local car buyers.

