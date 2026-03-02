ICA announces enhanced checks at all S’pore checkpoints due to Middle East conflict, delays expected

ICA steps up checks at all checkpoints due to Middle East conflict, SIA cancels certain flights

Following the development of the conflict in the Middle East, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced heightened checks at all of Singapore’s checkpoints.

The enhanced checks began on 28 Feb, and the ICA warned of travel delays as a result.

ICA enhanced security checks include travellers and cargo

On the night of 28 Feb, the ICA made a Facebook post where they brought up the “heightened global security situation”, including developments in the Middle East.

Due to this, the ICA has stepped up security checks on all arriving travellers, cargo, and conveyances from 28 Feb.

The checks affect the land, sea, and air checkpoints.

“Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to the enhanced checks,” it wrote, reminding travellers to factor in additional time required for immigration clearance.

No Singaporeans are reported to have been killed or injured in the current conflict, which happened when Israel and the United States (US) launched strikes on Iran on 28 Feb.

The strikes resulted in the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. Iran also responded by performing retaliatory attacks on various Israeli and American assets in the Middle East.

SIA cancels flights to and from Dubai until 7 March

Earlier on Sunday (1 March), Singapore Airlines (SIA) stated flights SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai and SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore will be cancelled from 28 Feb to 7 March.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Due to the changing situation, SIA advised customers to check their flight status on their website.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Singaporeans to defer all travel to the Middle East.

Additionally, they told Singaporean travellers to avoid transits through the region due to potential disruptions.

