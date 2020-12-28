ICA Plans To Achieve 100% Online Applications By End Of 2021

As the world increasingly digitalises, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is also making plans to shift online.

On Monday (28 Dec), ICA announced their digital transformation that aims to provide 100% online services by the end of 2021.

This move means that citizens may only need to retain 2 physical documents — passports and identity cards (ICs).

ICA moves documents online, only retaining physical IC & passport

On Tuesday (22 Dec), ICA spoke about the need to evolve and remain relevant to the public, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In line with this, ICA aims to provide full online services by the end of next year.

The authority plans to scale back on the use of physical documents, aggressively rolling out digital documents starting 2021. Only passports and ICs are likely to retain their physical form.

So in future, a person would not need to make a trip down to the ICA building for collection of documents.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also further affirmed ICA’s push for more digital services as it forced many services to move online.

New initiatives by ICA

As they digitalise, ICA is rolling out a couple of new initiatives.

According to CNA, this includes allowing the loss of ICs and damaged passports to be reported online.

Plans are also in the works to create a secure digital repository where the public can access their ICA documents such as birth certificates, death certificates and long-term passes.

With this implementation, it is important to ensure information is secure and ICA is enforcing strict user access controls.

The ICA spokesperson assured that all personal data collected and stored are protected by the Government data security framework.

With the transformation in services, the public can expect more convenience and benefits.

Integrated Services Center completed by 2023

ICA’s other exciting developments include a new 10-storey Integrated Services Centre, which will open its doors to the public in 2023.

This will be built at the open-air carpark beside ICA’s current building at Kallang Road.

Upon completion, the current ICA building will close to make way for upgrading works.

At the new Integrated Services Centre, a single counter will serve the public for all ICA services, reported CNA.

There will also be self-service kiosks to collect documents, with no need for booking appointments. A new robotics system – iSMART – will send the documents to the kiosks for collection.

This will allow ICA to provide a variety of services the public in one single building.

Look forward to greater conveniences

Kudos to ICA for continually evolving to better serve the modern Singapore household as society progresses and more complex immigration issues arise.

With the upcoming shift online and new Integrated Service Centre, we can certainly look forward to greater convenience for all.

One thing’s for sure, there’ll be less waiting time when we make a trip down to collect our renewed passports.

